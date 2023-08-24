Veterans take to the sky with Dream Flights

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local veterans and spouses from HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care were able to take a historic ride in an airplane on Tuesday.
A Stearman Boeing Model 75 — a military trainer plane used during World War Two — took to the skies of Eau Claire, giving veterans and spouses a chance to ride in a 1943-vintage aircraft.
Dream Flights, a nonprofit dedicated to giving veterans a chance to ride in the Stearman biplane, came to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to give the veterans a 20-minute trip around Eau Claire.
"When we come here to fly a veteran it's really out of our hearts and we get to know veterans," Molly Littlefield, a pilot with Dream Flights, said. "We hear stories oftentimes that not everyone hears, so that's why we're here, to honor those veterans and their spouses."
For Keith Sommerfeld, a Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran, he felt the support.
"I served in the Army National Guard for 2 and a half years and I think the veterans have to be recognized for what they've done and this is one way that HeatherWood has done it," Sommerfeld said.
While the stage may have been set with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Eau Claire Fire Department making an appearance, Thursday morning's fog and clouds almost threatened to spoil the day.
"Well I'm not sure, you know we got a late start. In fact, a 3 and a half hour late start and so whether I make it or not, it would be a treat if I could," said Sommerfeld, who was unsure if he'd be able to fly.
Thankfully, Sommerfeld was able to fly, marking his second time sitting passenger in a Stearman, his first was four years ago, also from Dream Flights.