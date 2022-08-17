Volunteers packing school supplies for next week's 'We Care Eau Claire' event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sort, stuff, zip, repeat. That's what happened with backpacks during Wednesday's preparations for a special back to school event.
Community members were packing school supplies at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for next week's "We Care Eau Claire" event.
Between Bethesda and Renew Churches, volunteers are packing 900 backpacks for children in need from kindergarten through 12th grade.
More than 20 churches, local businesses, and the Eau Claire Area School District worked together to purchase backpacks, folders, notebooks, markers, pencils, glue sticks, and more.
Organizers say these free items are meant for families who are struggling, and they just want them to know they are seen and loved. Plus, the packing itself is a great time to bond.
"It's just fun to have them," said Brian Kuade, executive pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church. "It's great because we're meeting people who are coming from wherever, they just signed up to help. People are getting to know each other and just having a good time. Sometimes they're bringing their families through to pack backpacks together. It works pretty smoothly. It's good to see it happening."
The supplies will be handed out this Monday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Park. If you'd like to volunteer to pack, or to help distribute the day of the event, click here. You can learn more about We Care Eau Claire by clicking here.