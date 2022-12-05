Voting Begins: Markquart giving back to Chippewa Valley nonprofits

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Ten local nonprofits have the chance to win money this holiday season through the 5th annual Markquart Gives Back.
Markquart Dealerships are letting the community decide where they will donate $50,000. The top 10 organizations with the most votes will each receive $5,000.
This year, the ballot will be exclusively a write-in option, giving all local organizations an equal opportunity to win.
Organizations must be located in Eau Claire, Chippewa, or Dunn Counties and registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
"It has been amazing to see the tens of thousands of votes that come in. There are so many amazing organizations in the Chippewa Valley and so we get to learn about a lot of new organizations," said Amy Dachel, executive manager at Markquart Dealerships. "We can support some of the ones throughout the year that we see on the list that we never heard of. And they all help different areas of our community. We're just grateful for all of them."
Voting begins Monday, Dec. 5, and runs through Thursday, Dec. 15.
The winners will be announced the week of December 19. You can vote by going to markquartgivesback.com/vote.