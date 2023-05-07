Watkins credits 'good people around' for WI Hockey Hall of Fame nod

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Terry Watkins is a transformational figure when it comes to hockey in Menomonie and Dunn County. His monumental impact, with the help of those around him, is deserving of the state's highest hockey honor.
Watkins is one of three inductees into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023, joining Eau Claire native Sis Paulsen and River Falls legend Karyn Bye-Dietz.
In his own words, Watkins' resume 'touched a couple of the bases." He played for UW-Stout's first intercollegiate squad. He went on to resurrect the university's program as a head coach after it shut down, turning it into a competitor with NCAA Championship aspirations. He has built up Menomonie and Dunn County youth hockey programs for 50 years.
After seven decades with a love for the game, the Watkins name is now joining the Hall of Fame.
"I don't cry very often, but I started to cry," Watkins said when he received the call that he would be inducted. "I was honored. I'm 75, and I started skating when I was five, so 70 years of playing a game and coaching a game, and at the end of it they give you a prize for doing it."
Watkins couldn't do it alone. Watkins said great players on his teams "made him look smart sometimes." Great teammates, great assistants and a great hockey community around him is who he credits for the honor.
"You don't plan for something like this, but you try to surround yourself with good people," Watkins said. "I've just been lucky, fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of good people. When you have good people around, good things happen."
Watkins retired as head coach of UW-Stout men's hockey in 2020 but is still actively involved in the Menomonie hockey community. He is an assistant coach for Menomonie High School boys hockey and most recently helped the team qualify for the state hockey tournament for the first time in 32 years. He also is a coaching coordinator for youth hockey programs in Dunn County. Watkins hopes to stay involved with the game for as long as he is able.
Watkins and the Class of 2023 will be inducted at an event in Eagle River on September 9.