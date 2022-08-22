“We Care Eau Claire” distributes 1,000 free backpacks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, students in need received free school supplies and backpacks ahead of the upcoming school year.
As part of the 3rd annual "We Care Eau Claire" event in Phoenix Park, volunteers handed out 1,000 backpacks for children in the Eau Claire Area School District.
The line was so long it wrapped around the block.
More than 20 churches, local businesses, and the school district worked together to purchase, pack, and distribute the supplies.
Co-organizer and executive pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church Brian Quade said more than 300 volunteers helped either the week leading up to the event or the day of.
"There have been lots of challenges for families and there's lots of challenges all the time. And so we just really want to help families get a good start to the school year and help them out and know their community sees them and loves them," Quade said.
Feed My People was also at the event supplying families with free groceries.
Goodwill and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library were also there giving away coupons and books.