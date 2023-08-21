We Care Eau Claire throws back-to-school event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An event to support families in need brought together local churches, health care providers and nonprofits at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.
We Care Eau Claire held their annual back-to-school event on Monday. The event is a collaboration between 21 local churches, the Eau Claire Area School District, Feed My People Food Bank and local businesses.
"So our goal for this event was to love on these families and love on these kids that were in need," said Jordan Van Proosdy, an organizer for the event. "We don't think that there should be a label put on them. It's just if you're in need, we want to love you, we want to help you and our goal was to bring the community together to rally around that."
Van Proosdy said it took a core group of 15 to 20 volunteers planning since last October to make the event successful and over 150 volunteers to make sure everything was prepared.
According to Van Proosdy, they had over 1,000 backpacks prepared with school supplies. For those unable to attend, organizers said left over supplies will be available at the ECASD office.
The event also offered a free vaccination clinic put on by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Marshfield Clinic Health System.