"We're thriving " New sculptures being added to Sculpture Tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New sculptures are being installed as part of the highly visual Sculpture Tour in Eau Claire.
When the weather is nice, you will often find people posing by all the beautiful sculptures downtown, and after Thursday, there will be even more artwork.
More than 20 new sculptures are being added to downtown Eau Claire and surrounding neighborhoods as part of the Sculpture Tour, bringing the total to more than 70.
"It's like Christmas Day because we get to unveil all the new sculptures," said Julie Pangallo, public arts and events support with Visit Eau Claire.
Additional artwork includes a guitar, a dog and cat riding a scooter, a giant red heart with an arrow through it, and a kinetic piece that moves with the wind.
"It is so exciting to see this artwork roll into town and to know that we're growing the tour," Pangallo said. "A lot of tours around the country didn't make it through COVID to be honest and we're not just making it. We're thriving. We're growing."
Harold Linke from Lake Oswego, Oregon made a carbon fiber piece of a performer in front of the Pablo Center.
"The idea here is that the audience will return energy to the performers who have just done a performance and this is that balletic curtsy," Linke said.
Linke has been sculpting for 35 years and said this piece took him two months to complete.
"There's a construction period and there's a design period and there's a finishing period," Linke said. "The design is usually a week or so, and then construction uses 3-D printers, uses the carbon fiber vacuum bagging. And then the finishing is an automotive finish."
And while people marvel at the masterpieces, nearby business owners hope they bring more customers to their stores.
"I think the new sculptures just give people another reason to come downtown and discover what's going on downtown here," said Chris Buske, owner of Wonders of Nature on Barstow Street. "Everybody's excited to get out now that things are looking a little bit better and the weather is nice."
Officials said the artwork displayed this year is valued at more than half a million dollars.
Some of the sculptures on display are available for purchase. 25% of the commission goes toward Sculpture Tour to help continue the program. The rest goes to the artist.