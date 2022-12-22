Winners announced in this year's Markquart Gives Back

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Your votes are tallied, and the winners are selected for the fifth annual Markquart Gives Back event.
Markquart Dealerships awarded $5,000 to ten Chippewa Valley organizations this year. People had the chance to vote for which groups they wanted to see the money go to.
Here are the winners:
L.E. Phillips Senior Center
Eau Claire County Humane Association
Bob’s House for Dogs
Chippewa Humane Association
Dunn County Humane Society
Hope Gospel Mission
Stepping Stones of Dunn County
Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation
Hope Village – Tiny House Alternatives
Scenic Hills Youth Ranch