Wisconsin ArtsWest 43 winners announced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The winners of the 'Wisconsin ArtsWest' show, hosted by L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library, have been announced.
This is the 43rd year the art show has been active, moving to a virtual format in recent years, and this year 105 artists submitted 183 works.
Best of show was Ashley Wittling's The Goddess Vor. Heavily inspired by the natural world, mythology and fairytales, the watercolor and gouache painting was celebrated for its vibrant use of color.
First prize was Kelly Speros' piece Aries Altar: The Tenacity of Spring. That was done with colored pencil, emphasizing photo-realism.
Second prize was Jori Viana's Linda and Her Doughnut. It's a mixed media work which also uses watercolor and goauche paint.
Third prize was Aftermath by Kay Geraghty, meant to represent the city of Minneapolis after the 2020 protests. This was made with encaustic, a type of hot wax, and oil paint bars.
There are far too many wonderful pieces of art to list them all. If you would like to see more, watch the video below or click here.