Wooden nest installed in Fall Creek to attract an eagle

FALL CREEK (WQOW) -- An eagle's nest now sits about 50 feet high in a Fall Creek park, as the village hopes to attract one to help lower its goose population.
On Thursday morning at Keller Park, an Xcel Energy crew worked to make space for the wooden nest.
Around 10 feet of brush was cleared above where it now is to give the bird plenty of space to swoop in comfortably.
It has been an idea to bring a nest for a couple of years, and after consulting with raptor experts, village officials were ready to bring one in.
"A raptor would be useful for two purposes. One, that it would keep down the goose population, and two that it just adds beauty. You see these great birds, our national symbol, soaring over our pond, looking for a fish to eat or something that would be tasty," Fall Creek Village Trustee Karen Hurd said.
The village worked with Xcel Energy to get the nest installed in a white pine tree on the northern shoreline of the Fall Creek Pond.
Hurd tells News 18 that they plan to add a camera, radio, and solar panels to observe what happens in the nest. Those interested can view the activity from the Fall Creek Public Library once everything is set up.