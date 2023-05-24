Red Letter Grant recipients to be announced Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Red Letter Grants will soon make a large impact on four local businesses. Thursday, grant officials are hosting the 13th biannual awards ceremony at Rod n' Gun Park Pavilion in Eau Claire.
At the ceremony four, $2,000 grants will be handed out to local women-led start-up businesses.
To-date, Red Letter Grants have helped 41 businesses in west central Wisconsin, including The Good Wives Restaurant and Dotters Books.
A total of 32 women applied for this latest round of grants. Of those applicants, eight businesses have made it through the application process to be considered.
Red Letter Grant founder, Rebecca Cooke, shared with us her excitement about the ceremony.
"I think it is a really energizing ceremony and event where we are all rooting for these women to succeed as they start their next businesses. They will also continue to add to our entrepreneurial eco system throughout the region and really bolster our main streets and downtowns," Cooke said.
News 18 will share the recipients Thursday.