Ridin' for a Reason rolls through Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Motorcyclists were riding throughout western Wisconsin for a reason on June 4 -- to help fund early detection of breast cancer.
This year marks the 15th annual Ridin’ for a Reason. A group of around 200 bikers left Loopy’s Grill and Saloon in Chippewa Falls and traveled through Downsville, Durand, Rock Falls -- and everywhere in between -- before a night of fun at Loopy’s.
All of the proceeds from the ride benefit Marshfield Clinic’s mobile mammography unit, which provides mammograms for women who don’t normally have access to them.
"Yeah this is absolutely the easiest event to do," Ridin' for a Reason Board Member Mike Keil said. "Everybody knows somebody who has been touched by breast cancer and what it does. And if we need anything, we talk to people and they say, 'What do you need? We're in. We'll do it.' From Loopy's to all our stops, to supporters. It's just crazy."
In 2021, Ridin' for a Reason raised $40,000, and the group hopes to raise even more this year. Since they started, they have raised more than $200,000 to help fight against breast cancer.