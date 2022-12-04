Ringing in the holiday season with tree-lighting in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The sound of horses could be heard throughout River Prairie Plaza in Altoona as the city hosted their annual Holiday Glow Event in Altoona.
"Tonight, we are having our Holiday Glow Event, which is an annual event, and we will be lighting the Christmas tree in River Prairie Park," said Debra Goldbach, recreation manager for the City of Altoona's parks and recreation.
This event has been happening for five years, and every year, something new gets added.
"This year we've got a room full of artist's markets, so that's what's new this year," Goldbach said.
"I live in this beautiful park, and we came here last year for the tree-lighting, and we saw they had a couple of craft people in here, so I asked if they have room for another one, and they did," said Linda Marincel, a doll clothing artist.
But the event still holds their yearly traditions close.
"Every year we kind of add something new. So traditionally, it's the Christmas tree-lighting, and actually the reindeer have been here for five years, and the horse-drawn wagon rides. So those are our traditional things we have, and live music," Goldbach said.
The Altoona High School chamber choir performed, as the tree lit up the faces of many.
"I think it's great! Really good turnout, really nice setup," said Laurie Brudlick, a community member who went to the event.
"This is kind of fun because kids will come down to this event and be super excited to see the tree lit, we like to see their eyes light up when they see the reindeer," Goldbach said.
"You have to come. You will feel like you maybe died and went to heaven when you come here. It's beautiful," Marincel said.
Another tradition at Holiday Glow is that it is held on the same day every year: the first Sunday of December.