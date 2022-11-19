Shoppers hunt for sales at "Does on the Go"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This time of year, many people will find themselves sitting in their deer stands. For those who sit out of hunting season, there is still plenty to do around Eau Claire.
One event is the Down to Earth Garden Center's "Does on the Go" event. "Does on the Go" is primarily marketed toward people whose partners are out hunting.
This year, it includes a farmer's market on Saturday, a plant sale, and a sale in the Mustard Seed Boutique.
"I can certainly tell that people are out and about all over town and groups trickle in, ladies are out just having a lot of fun and they're spending some time here as well," said Christine Theison, marketing coordinator at Down to Earth Garden Center.
The event will be continuing Sunday as well. Theison said you can buy your holiday plants such as wreaths or evergreens, or you can make your own holiday wreath at their custom potting station in the greenhouse.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.