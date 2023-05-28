Ski Sprites start summer season with a splash

ALTOONA (WQOW)- The Ski Sprites water ski team kicked off the summer season on Sunday with their first show of the year at Lake Altoona Beach.
"The first show is always a learning curve," said seventh-year skier Jake Weber. "We've got to get used to some things and the people change and everything, but I think we've got a good team and we've got a lot of people coming back from past years."
The Ski Sprites started back in 1969 with just six skiers. Now they compete in state tournaments and perform twice a week at their home, Lake Altoona.
"We had a hard time the end of last season," said ninth-year skier Miranda Watt. "The beach was closed quite a bit in August, so it feels like it's been a lot longer this year until we were able to get back together as a team. So being able to do team acts and get back on the water is really exciting."
Watt said the team spends almost all year planning the next show and practicing their tricks, to make sure they're all in the same boat when they get back on the water.
"It's really nice when you finally get the first show and you get to see everything come to life, all of the work that we worked for in the offseason, and we actually get to do what we love the most," Watt said.
The show features music, jumps, group tricks, individual skier, and of course, the pyramids.
"I'm excited to see the ski pyramids, when they get on top of each others shoulders and stuff," said Maddie Lloyd, a fan at the beach.
Weber said this year's show has a bit of something for everyone.
"It's a lot of variety from one thing to the next," Weber said. "We have barefooting, jumps, pyramids, swivel skiing, trick skiing, we have a lot of variety. If you haven't seen one before just keep looking at everything and just enjoy."
If you missed Sunday's show you can catch the Ski Sprites on Monday, Memorial Day, at 3 p.m. or every Wednesday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. all summer through Labor Day.
The shows are free, but a $5 vehicle pass is needed to park at Lake Altoona County Park. Click here for more about the Ski Sprites and their show schedule.