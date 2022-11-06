Teaching the unique biology and geology of Devil's Punchbowl

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - If you've ever been to Devil's Punchbowl in Menomonie, you may have noticed that the landmark has a different natural layout than other spots in the area.
On Sunday, Landmark Conservancy held an event at the Punchbowl to explain the interesting biology and geology of the the three-acre land that is Devil's Punchbowl.
UW-Stout professors Dr. Amanda Little and Dr. Matthew Kuchta said this formation, a natural rock amphitheater with its own waterfall feature, is hard to find.
"A really unique place not just to visit for aesthetics and to spend time in nature, but also in terms of the unique plant life as well as geology here," said Sara Norman, community outreach coordinator for Landmark Conservancy.
This event, that was commissioned by the Chippewa Valley Sierra Club, is in it's first year, and over 40 people were gathered at the bottom of the unique microclimate here in the northern Red Cedar Valley.
Landmark Conservancy, the organizers of this event, are a nonprofit conservation organization headquartered in Menomonie. It protects land in 20 counties in northwest Wisconsin, including Devil's Punchbowl.