Team Don Kaveney finishes Eau Claire Marathon in wheelchair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Around 3,000 people took to the streets for the Eau Claire Marathon events this weekend, but for Don Kaveney, the marathon wasn't a race.
"It's not a race for me anymore," Kaveney said. "When I ran the half marathons I competed against my own time and tried to improve it each year, but now it's just fun."
Kaveney ran the Eau Claire half marathon for five years before a tree-cutting accident in 2015 broke six of his vertebrae and left him mostly paralyzed from the chest down. He thought his marathon days were over.
"After I had my accident, I thought it was over and my son contacted me and said, 'Dad, if you can't run, we're going to push you in the chair,'" Kaveney said.
Don's son Jason reached out to My Team Triumph, a group that helps people with disabilities participate in races. The My Team Triumph Angels run with the captains to help them race.
"The Angels help push the chairs and run with the chair as a group and trade off cheering, just everything to support the Captain, because it's their race," said Carli Palmer, crew leader of the My Team Triumph Eau Claire division.
Now in his eighth year racing in his chair, Kaveney likes to enjoy the experience, have fun with the crowd, and give a treat to every dog he sees along the way.
"It's the camaraderie, the electricity in the crowd, that everybody's just here for the same reason, having a good time and suffering all together," he said. "So it's a lot of fun."
My Team Triumph works with Highland Fitness in Eau Claire to find volunteers to be Angel runners. Click here for more about My Team Triumph.