Area classroom gets boost for classroom pantry with Tools for Schools grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Although the numbers have slowly trickled down, the percentage of children experiencing food insecurity is Chippewa County is still in the double digits.
According to research with Feeding America, 13.6% of children in Chippewa County are food insecure and that is something Parkview Elementary School 3rd grade teacher, Alissa Manning-Telisak has seen first hand.
"Our school days are really long, and some kids are able to have breakfast at home and some aren't. We do offer a small breakfast here, but by the time nine o'clock rolls around the kids are hungry again, they get pretty hangry," she said. "I like to do a break in the middle of the day where we read a story and they have a snack. Everyone gets a snack, no one gets left out so there are no food insecurities."
This school year Manning-Telisak implemented an extra snack time during the morning to help those students who may show up to school hungry. Partway through the morning they take a 10-minute break where every student can get a snack from her pantry. While they sit and eat, she reads them a chapter from a book to give their minds a break and some nourishment.
The Tools for Schools grant from WQOW and Asher Lasting Exteriors is going to help stock that pantry full of snacks for her students and any hungry kid.
Since implementing this snack pantry and breaktime Manning-Telisak says she has noticed a dramatic change in her students. She said they have a better attitude for the remainder of the morning and become more engaged with their lessons.
If you are an educator, you can apply for our Tools for Schools grant by clicking here.