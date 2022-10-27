Tools for Schools: New books coming to classroom library at Davey Elementary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After two years, WQOW and Asher Lasting Exteriors are excited to bring back our Tools for Schools grant, which helps area educators supply their classrooms with things they need.
This month's recipient is the third grade classroom at Sam Davey Elementary. More books will be coming to their classroom library to help them grow their classroom book club.
Third grade teacher Erin McCracken said through books, kids are able to dig deeper into vocabulary, grammar, speech and how to engage in meaningful discussions about what they're reading.
"In third grade we really want them talking about the books and answering and asking questions to each other, not just always teacher lead," she said. "The book clubs give them a chance to have books of the same title in a small group together and it fosters that discussion and that learning and those critical thinking skills along the way."
WQOW is proud to team up with Asher Lasting Exteriors for this rewarding program.