Tools for Schools: New books for DeLong Middle School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Each month News 18 and Asher Lasting Exteriors presents a classroom in the area with the Tools for Schools grant. This month's $500 went to DeLong Middle School to buy more books for each student's reading level and age.
Erica Lombado works at DeLong and said some middle school students are at an elementary reading level, but the books in the classroom and library do not quite fit those students. So, she's been bringing in her own.
"To find books that the kids are interested in really helps with their learning," Lombado said. "They want to read books, books that they relate to and enjoy reading really help to promote education."
