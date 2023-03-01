Tools for Schools: New tech opportunities coming to first graders at Wakanda Elementary

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie elementary school classroom is getting new Chromebook app thanks for the Tools for Schools grant, made possible by WQOW's partnership with Asher Lasting Exteriors.
February's Tools for Schools grant is going to Tina Buchholtz's first grade class at Wakanda Elementary School. These first graders use their Chromebook's for lots of different lessons, and a great tool they hope to use more of is called "Boom Learning."
"That is an app on the Chromebook that is individual tasked. You can do it whole grouped, or you can do it individually," Buchholtz said. "But it's nice because you can set it up for each individual student's needs. Because everyone's a different learner."
Mrs. B also plans on buying new headphones for her students.
