WQOW bringing back Tools for Schools grants

WQOW News 18 is proud to sponsor Tools for Schools, which is back this year to give area teachers a chance to win $500 for their classrooms.
Here's how it works: Teachers can go to wqow.com/tools. There, they will find a form to fill out to apply for the $500 grant.
Only basic information is needed, like your name, school, and a description of how the money would be used in the classroom. Then, once a month, the chosen recipient will be given a check!
WQOW is proud to team up with Asher Lasting Exteriors for this rewarding program.