'Ugly Sweater Fun Run' brings holiday cheer to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 'Tis the season for holiday cheer and ugly sweaters. Runners came together at Owen Park Saturday for the 12th annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run.
It's a 5K not associated with a charity, but instead focused on motivating people to run in the cold of winter.
"A bunch of us, we usually come down on Saturday mornings and run from Owen Park, and a group of us decided to throw on ugly sweaters one day, and it became a tradition, and we've been doing it ever since," said Susan Rud, an organizer for the Ugly Sweater Fun Run.
People like Rud said they enjoy this run because it gives adults a chance to act silly.
"The run was great, because it was like a fun, festive time. A bunch of friends got together, and actually at the turnaround we sang 'Happy Birthday' to the organizer because her birthday was yesterday so, I think it was kind of a holiday spirit kind of thing," said Wade Zwiener, a runner in the Fun Run.
A large group of the runners are affiliated with the Indianhead Track Club, who said the event promotes comradery among friends and competitors.
Coming up next, the Indianhead Track Club will be hosting a Saint Patrick's Day Fun Run, and their annual Spring Fever 10k in April.