UW-Stout hosts exhibit to bring attention to the war in Ukraine

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A semester-long project has been happening this fall at UW-Stout titled 'To Freedom,' which showcases art from eastern European countries.
The exhibit includes art from Riivo Kruuk of Estonia, Chistina Shmigel from Ukraine, and Monika Weiss from Poland.
There will also be a concert from the UW-Stout choral programs on December 3 with music that could be heard in eastern Europe.
"They will come together to present an evening of choral music that is from Ukraine, Poland and Estonia. We'll be singing in all of the original languages for almost everything except two pieces," said Jerry Hui, associate professor of music and director of choral studies at UW-Stout.
The project began in February of 2022 when Hui wanted to do a concert with Ukrainian pieces as a musical response to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but then the idea evolved into a gallery exhibit.
The exhibit is intended to humanize the eastern European region, as well as to be another way to understand what is happening in the world.
The concert is on December 3 at 7 p.m. at Our Saviors' Lutheran Church in Menomonie. For more information, click here.