Visit Eau Claire awards grants to local groups, events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visit Eau Claire is awarding tens of thousands of dollars to area groups and events.
The organization is awarding $81,700 in tourism and cultural arts grants and $64,000 in sponsorship funding.
According to the press release, the April grant pool received 13 cultural arts and 22 tourism applicants. Below you can find the 18 recipients of grant awards and the 9 recipients of sponsorship funding.
Tourism Grant Winners:
C & G Promotions, LLC
Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra
CORBA Trails
CW Group LLC
Eau Claire Marathon
GameDay Athletics
Performance Promotions Group LLC
Reel Recovery - Midwest Retreat
Seymour Ball Club
Wisconsin Logging Museum
YMCA of The Chippewa Valley Barracudas Swim Team
Cultural Arts Grant Winners:
Chippewa Valley Book Festival
Chippewa Valley Museum
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild
Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc.
Eau Claire International Film Festival
L'Eau Claire Jazz Society
NHS Show Choir Booster Club Inc
Sponsorship Funding Winners:
Banbury Place Inc.
City of Altoona
Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development (HALED)
Eau Claire Babe Ruth League Inc.
Eau Claire Curling Club
John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center
Sculpture Tour
Trinity Equestrian Center
Wisconsin Airport Management Association