Visit Eau Claire awards grants to local groups, events

  • Updated
By Clint Berge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visit Eau Claire is awarding tens of thousands of dollars to area groups and events.

The organization is awarding $81,700 in tourism and cultural arts grants and $64,000 in sponsorship funding. 

According to the press release, the April grant pool received 13 cultural arts and 22 tourism applicants. Below you can find the 18 recipients of grant awards and the 9 recipients of sponsorship funding.

Tourism Grant Winners:

C & G Promotions, LLC

Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra

CORBA Trails

CW Group LLC

Eau Claire Marathon

GameDay Athletics

Performance Promotions Group LLC

Reel Recovery - Midwest Retreat

Seymour Ball Club

Wisconsin Logging Museum

YMCA of The Chippewa Valley Barracudas Swim Team

Cultural Arts Grant Winners:

Chippewa Valley Book Festival

Chippewa Valley Museum

Chippewa Valley Writers Guild

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc.

Eau Claire International Film Festival

L'Eau Claire Jazz Society

NHS Show Choir Booster Club Inc

Sponsorship Funding Winners:

Banbury Place Inc.

City of Altoona

Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development (HALED)

Eau Claire Babe Ruth League Inc.

Eau Claire Curling Club

John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center

Sculpture Tour

Trinity Equestrian Center

Wisconsin Airport Management Association

