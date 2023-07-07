Volunteers lead local shelter's meals program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Each day people who stay at Beacon House receive a warm meal thanks to the help of volunteer organizations.
Executive Director Scott Wuerch said different organizations deliver the meals each week. The meals are made off site and delivered to the shelter downtown.
Wuerch said the program started when Beacon House opened its doors in the 1990's.
His favorite part is working with the volunteers.
"It is so cool to watch and to number one see the volunteers, the people who are making the meals for us bring those in. They're amazing folks and again to see the folks that we are sheltering here that they're getting an amazing meal," he said.
Wuerch said the help from volunteers for the Warm Meals program plays an important role for the organization, because it allows them to allocate funds for other projects. This year he said the volunteer list is full with between 30 and 40 groups signed up to help.
There are other ways you can give back to the shelter. To learn more about how you can get involved you can contact the Beacon House.