YMCA class teaches children how to be safe when home alone

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY... The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no ice accumulation. Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.