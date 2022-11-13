 Skip to main content
...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...

The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.

Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.

YMCA class teaches children how to be safe when home alone

Safety Training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Leaving a child alone at home for the first time can be difficult for parents and children alike. That's why the Eau Claire YMCA has introduced a class to teach children how to be at home without supervision safely.

The YMCA held two classes on Sunday, one titled "safe at home" for children in fourth through sixth grade. The other class is called "safesitter essentials", and is for children in grades sixth through eighth, and teaches the basics of childcare.

"I think it's important to create a safer generation almost, and give them the confidence that they need to continue being safe online, personally, indoors and outdoors," said Chelsea Weiss, behavior specialist and programming director at the Eau Claire YMCA.

Other things kids learned include what to do in case someone is choking, and how to perform CPR on a child or infant.

"This class seems perfect to help increase her skills for safety and being able to take care of kids," said Dusty Peterson, the parent of a child that took the safe at home class.

It is recommended that before a child is left at home alone, a serious conversation should occur between the guardian and the child about stranger danger, online safety, and emergency preparedness.

The class is taught on an as-needed basis, but it is already on the calendar for December, February, and March.

