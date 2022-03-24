Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The American Bar Association & outside witnesses testify on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee - LIVE at 9am ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, the FREE C-SPAN Now App & online at https://www.c-span.org/video/?518344-1/confirmation-hearing-supreme-court-nominee-ketanji-brown-jackson-day-4
Download the FREE C-SPAN Now App. https://www.c-span.org/c-spanNow/
Discover the C-SPAN Video Library at https://www.c-span.org/quickguide/ Download our App https://www.c-span.org/special/?radioapp C-SPAN: Created by Cable in 1979. Offered as a public service. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSPAN Follow us: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CSPAN Twitter: https://twitter.com/cspan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cspan/ Subscribe: C-SPAN Podcasts: https://www.c-span.org/podcasts/ Newsletters: https://www.c-span.org/connect/ #cspan