Michelle Hairston – Account Executive

As our dedicated Account Executive, Michelle brings a dynamic blend of expertise, enthusiasm, and strategic thinking to our team. With a proven track record in cultivating and nurturing client relationships, Michelle is a driving force behind our client-centric approach.
With 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, Michelle has honed a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that businesses face today. This insight allows her to craft tailored solutions that not only meet clients' immediate needs but also position them for long term success.
Whether Michelle is collaborating with internal teams to develop comprehensive strategies or fostering relationships with clients to drive growth, she is committed to delivering results that exceed expectations. Her dedication to excellence and passion for helping clients thrive make her an invaluable asset to both our team and our clients.
When you partner with WQOW, you're not just working with an Account Executive – you're gaining a strategic partner who is invested in your success every step of the way. Welcome to a new level of client engagement and satisfaction with Michelle leading the charge.
Reach out to me at mhairston@wqow.com or 715-852-5908 to explore how we can achieve your goals together.