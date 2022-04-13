Adam Reed is a sports reporter/videographer and multimedia journalist at WQOW News 18, joining the team in April 2022.
Originally from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Reed comes to WQOW after an eight-year career on active duty in the United States Marine Corps and six years in sports publishing in the Madison area.
Reed graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2018 with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism. At UW-W, he was part of the commentary team for Warhawk football on UWWTV for three years and also covered sports and entertainment news for the Royal Purple newspaper.
When he’s not chasing down news or working on some over-ambitious feature piece, you can find him catching up on his favorite podcasts, listening to old vinyl records, taking riding lessons, rolling Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, shooting some hoops or out on a camping or hiking adventure.