Austin Haskins

Austin joined News 18 in February 2023 as the Daybreak meteorologist.
Austin grew up just north of the Chippewa Valley in Solon Springs, so he's no stranger to the wild weather Wisconsin has to offer. He recently worked at Dakota News Now in Sioux Falls, SD as the weekend meteorologist the last two years and worked in Duluth for three years as a weekend and morning meteorologist at KBJR-TV.
He received his meteorology degree at Northland College in Ashland, WI. He took part in the weather club and attended a few broadcasting classes during his time in college.
Austin has loved weather ever since he was a kid (just ask anyone that knows him) and is excited to be back in Wisconsin close to friends and family.
Austin is a big Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers fan (not so much the Packers nor the Vikings). While not working, you can find Austin hanging out with his friends and playing sports such as basketball and slow-pitch softball.