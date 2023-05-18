 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Breanna Reinhart

  • Updated
Breanna Reinhart started out as an intern at WQOW in September 2022, moving to full-time news and sports reporter May 2023.

She was born in California, but grew up in Francis Creek, Wisconsin  graduating from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 2019 and UW-Stout May 2023.

While at UW-Stout, Breanna studied professional communication and emerging media with an applied field in journalism. She was a member of UW-Stout's track and cross country team, along with an editor for their student newspaper, Stoutonia.

Breanna has a strong passion for sports and enjoys staying active outdoors  running, biking, and hiking. She is an avid Green Bay Packers fan, prefers movies over TV series, and loves to spend time with her friends and family.

Email Breanna at breinhart@wqow.com

