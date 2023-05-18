Breanna Reinhart started out as an intern at WQOW in September 2022, moving to full-time news and sports reporter May 2023.
She was born in California, but grew up in Francis Creek, Wisconsin — graduating from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 2019 and UW-Stout May 2023.
While at UW-Stout, Breanna studied professional communication and emerging media with an applied field in journalism. She was a member of UW-Stout's track and cross country team, along with an editor for their student newspaper, Stoutonia.
Breanna has a strong passion for sports and enjoys staying active outdoors — running, biking, and hiking. She is an avid Green Bay Packers fan, prefers movies over TV series, and loves to spend time with her friends and family.
Email Breanna at breinhart@wqow.com