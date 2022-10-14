Caitlin Boyle is the Producer of News 18's 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Caitlin graduated from UW-Superior in December 2007 with a major in Mass Communications and a minor in English. She worked at the campus radio station, KUWS as the Jazz Show Director/ DJ. She began her career at News 18 in 2008 running audio part-time and was then promoted to Daybreak Producer and did a few on-air stories.
After her time at News 18 ended, she worked at Midwest Family Broadcasting for 6 1/2 years as the overnight DJ for WAXX 104.5 and worked in the news department as well. After some time away from the media industry, she is thrilled to be back at her old stomping grounds doing what she loves, after running her own newscasts when she was a kid. The news has never left!
Outside of producing, Caitlin enjoys spending time with her friends and family — which includes being a very proud Auntie to her three beautiful and amazing nieces. She is also the mom of a very spoiled cat, Marley. She loves singing and anything else to do with music, reading, movies, working out and checking out the Chippewa Valley's many hot spots. She loves the fall and all that comes with it — including football and rooting for Green Bay Packers.
If you have any story ideas, or see Caitlin out and about, don't hesitate to say hi. She enjoys hearing from viewers about what they think of the current happenings going on in the news!