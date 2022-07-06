Jeremy Landgrebe joined News 18 in June 2022. He is the weekend meteorologist and a week day news reporter.
He grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana where he lived for 22 years. He studied meteorology at Valparaiso University. Meteorology for Jeremy was not his first choice for a career, but rather computer science. Though when thinking about a different career he found his dads love for weather inspiring and decided to change paths and major in meteorology.
For weather, Jeremy loves all types from blizzards to severe weather. While studying, he was also involved with extracurricular activities participating in TEDx, fraternity council, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team).
Outside of reporting the local weather, you can find him walking on trails, riding his bike, and enjoying the basketball, baseball, soccer, and football teams from the Chigoland area.