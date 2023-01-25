John Franklin started at WQOW as a weekend multi-media journalist in November of 2022. He was born and raised in Stillwater, Minnesota, where he graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 2020. He is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he is working on a Journalism Degree with a Multimedia Communications minor. John will graduate in the fall of 2024.
When John is not at work, he enjoys running, working out, cooking, and watching motor racing. He also likes to watch dramatic shows, so if you have any recommendations, or just want to say hi, feel free to email him or find him on Facebook.