Julia Lopez joined the News 18 team in December 2021 as a weekend anchor, but she also enjoys producing and is a multimedia journalist during the week. She was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but has lived in five different states since then.
She ended up here in Eau Claire, where she graduated from Regis High School in 2016 and then studied communications at DePaul University in Chicago before transferring to UW-Eau Claire in 2019. At UW-Eau Claire, she studied journalism and Spanish.
Julia interned with News 18 as a multimedia journalist in 2019, and she particularly enjoyed covering a story where a pastor saved his family from a home invasion. She also wrote for the Chippewa Valley Post, covering local and cultural news, and for the Spectator at UW-Eau Claire.
She loves to travel and studied at the Universidad de Valladolid in Spain for several months before having to leave due to COVID-19. One of her favorite experiences in Spain was exploring Barcelona to see art by Antoni Gaudi.
She says she’s happy to be reporting in a community she loves. On her days off, she enjoys doing yoga, riding her bike, cooking, and listening to true crime podcasts. She also loves to read, so if you have any book recommendations or want to say hi, feel free to send her an email or find her on Facebook and Twitter: @jlowqow.