Sam Fristed joined the WQOW team in February of 2023. Before working for the station he was a journalist for the River Falls Journal in River Falls, Wisconsin. He would also have stories published in the Hudson Star-Observer, a newspaper that served the western Wisconsin area.
Sam attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he graduated in December 2021 with a degree in journalism. While attending college he worked as the program director for the campus radio station WRFW-FM and wrote for the school paper The Student Voice.
He grew up in Prior Lake, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. Sam is a fan of all things sports and loves rooting for all the hometown teams. When not at work he enjoys traveling, hanging out with friends, watching sports (especially the Vikings) and playing soccer.