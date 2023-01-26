Toby Mohr joined News 18 as a multimedia journalist in September 2022. He was born and raised in Sparta Wisconsin and graduated from Sparta High School in 2021. He is currently attending UW-Eau Claire majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Multimedia Communications and will be graduating in the fall of 2024. Mohr is also a writer and editor for the Spectator UWEC campus newspaper and is a member of the Blugold Marching Band.
In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing tennis, and going hiking.