Airport, Eau Claire Transit lift mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Catching the bus and forgot your mask, or simply don't want to wear one? Now, Eau Claire officials say: no problem.
Following a TSA statement issued Monday, masks are no longer required on Eau Claire public transit.
The federal mask mandate on public transportation was extended just last week, only to be deemed unlawful by a federal judge.
Thomas Wagener, Eau Claire Transit Manager, said masks will still be recommended on buses per CDC guidelines, but the decision is up to the individual.
"I just hope people understand that we've taken other measures besides the mask-wearing to make it safe to ride the bus in this environment," he said. "We have air-filtration going on on all the buses, sanitation on a regular basis, so it is safe to ride Eau Claire Transit buses."
Wagener said the change will be good for both drivers and riders, as no one will be turned away for not having a mask.
Charity Zich, director of the Chippewa Valley Airport, told News 18 the airport is following the same guidelines.