Altoona COVID testing site opens

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new COVID-19 testing site opened Sunday in Altoona to help combat the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The drive-thru site is open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
No appointments are needed and the administered tests are PCR tests.
In a written statement, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said, "We are grateful for the partnership with Altoona EMS to provide more access to tests during evening and weekend hours.”
For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire County, click here.