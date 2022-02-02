American Heart Health Month: COVID-19's impact on our hearts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While many of us remain focused on COVID-19, February is American Heart Health Month. Doctors say it's the perfect reminder that taking care of your heart is important too.
That's especially true during the pandemic.
Dr. Brodie Marthalar, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, said it's been well-documented that COVID-19 does have an impact on our hearts in several different ways.
He said contracting the virus increases your risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart.
But even if you're not sick, the pandemic can take a toll.
He said people are delaying appointments and screenings, and he's noticed patients have become less active.
Dr. Marthalar said that despite COVID-19, heart disease remains the biggest cause of death in the U.S. and it isn't going anywhere. So he said it's important to make your heart a priority, even during a pandemic.
"The very most important thing you can do is be active and use your heart, use your heart on a daily basis. It wants to be used, it wants to work, it's a good thing to break a sweat," Dr. Marthalar said.
He said just 30 minutes of exercise three to four times a week can help keep you healthy, and added its good to limit red meat and saturated fat.
Dr. Marthalar explained putting off appointments does no good, and that blood pressure and cholesterol screenings are important now more than ever.