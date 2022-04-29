CDC: COVID-19 community levels high in Barron, Rusk counties

(WQOW) - New cases of coronavirus have risen across Wisconsin over the past week, and on Friday the CDC updated their community levels map, and indicated two Wisconsin counties are now at a "high" level of spread.
The CDC measures COVID-19 community spread for counties across the U.S. as "low" "medium" and "high." Barron and Rusk counties, as well as every county in Wisconsin, were "low" two weeks ago. Last week, Barron and Rusk counties were at "medium."
The CDC calculates which category a county is in by looking at three metrics, including hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupies by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
When a county is in the "high" category, it is recommended people wear a mask when indoors in public, and take any additional precautions needed if you are at high risk of severe illness.
Since April 22 when the last CDC community level map was published, there have been 60 new COVID-19 cases in Barron County, and 11 new cases in Rusk County.