CDC updates guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

(CNN) - There's a new recommendation for those Americans moderately to severely immunocompromised as to when to get an additional COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
The CDC said people in that group who've had the MRNA vaccines should look to get a fourth shot at least three months after their last booster.
They had previously been recommending a wait of at least five months.
The new guidance applies to people 18 and older who've had the Moderna vaccine and ages 12 and older for the Pfizer-Biontech version.
Health officials are making the revision amid reports that some pharmacies were turning away immunocompromised people looking for a fourth vaccine dose.
It was October 2021 when the agency first suggested those Americans get a fourth shot.