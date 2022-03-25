Concentration of COVID-19 in Eau Claire wastewater is decreasing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While other parts of the state have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 activity in their wastewater, health officials say locally, Eau Claire is seeing a downward trend.
Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says our wastewater indicators for COVID-19 are pretty flat.
She says we did see a high point during the omicron surge in January, but since then the concentration of the virus in our wastewater has been going down. Over the last two or three weeks there hasn't been a change up or down.
Boerner says wastewater monitoring for communicable diseases like COVID-19 is something new for Eau Claire that began December 2020.
The city wastewater treatment facility collects samples, then sends them off to the Wisconsin state lab of hygiene.
"When it comes to COVID-19, we can actually start passing the virus through our human waste products and into our sewer system before we might even have symptoms," says Boerner. "So it's an indicator of what might be going on in the community especially before people might starting having symptoms and start getting tested."
Boerner says the omicron variant has caused an increase in cases in this country and other parts of the world, and that typically Wisconsin has tracked a few weeks behind those trends.