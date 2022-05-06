COVID-19 activity level rises from low to medium in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Although many COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in our area, Eau Claire County health officials say the virus is still in our community and on the rise again.
On Friday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced the COVID-19 activity level in our county increased from a low level to a medium level.
Public health nurse Christina Writz said since the beginning of April, they've seen the numbers progressively rising again with an average of 30 to 40 cases each day, and one death in the last week. Nearly a third of these cases come from people ages 24 and under.
Writz said no matter what level we're in, it's important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested when you have symptoms, and work with your health care provider.
"There are some people in our community that need to take extra precautions in the medium level," Writz said. "Individuals that are at risk for severe disease or outcomes from COVID-19 should be talking with their doctor about if they should be masking or following other precautionary steps."
Writz said luckily, hospitalizations remain quite low. However, other nearby counties have medium levels of COVID activity, too, including Dunn, Rusk, and Barron.