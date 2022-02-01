COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 may be available soon as Pfizer asks FDA for authorization

(WQOW) - It's a moment many parents have been waiting for. Children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for emergency use authorization for children under 5.
Joe Kurland, a vaccine specialist with Children's Minnesota, said currently, people 12 years and older receive 30 micrograms for each of the first two doses of Pfizer, 21 days apart. Pfizer has been studying the vaccine at a three microgram level for children under 5, a tenth of the adult concentration.
The FDA is expected to eventually sign off on three doses for these young children, but regulators believe two doses should provide enough protection for now.
"This is the last group, and if we can get children 6 month to 5 years of age vaccinated, this will really relieve a lot of stress and concern that parents have," Kurland said. "It allows us to, with more confidence, move forward, allow for more reopening."
Kurland said based off of what we saw for adults and kids 5 to 11, the FDA gets the request first. The FDA will look over the data, which could take two weeks to review. If the FDA approves, then the request goes to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and their review can take another week.
If emergency use is approved, Pfizer's vaccine could be ready for this age group by the end of February.
However, Kurland said the dose for your children would need to come with a different dilution level, which means health care providers would need to get new vials of products shipped to clinics. He believes if there's an interruption to the supply chain again, delivery and administration dates will be pushed back.