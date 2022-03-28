COVID testing recommended after spring break trips

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many families and college students in the Chippewa Valley area have returned from spring break, and if you traveled out of state, health officials recommend you get a COVID-19 test.
Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said the health department does still ask people to be aware that you're at risk of getting a communicable disease like coronavirus when you travel.
For those who traveled out of Wisconsin, she said consider getting tested three to five days after your return whether or not you're having symptoms.
Giese said locally, there is a low level of disease spread right now and said that is a good thing, but she reminds everyone that not everywhere is like that.
"In other parts of the U.S. and other parts of the world, there is a bit more Omicron especially so paying attention to that and knowing it's very contagious, we want to make sure that we don't have a big bump in cases here," Giese said.
If you do have symptoms, she suggests getting tested at a testing site rather than just doing an at-home COVID-19 test. She added the best form of protection is still getting the original two-dose vaccination series plus a booster shot.