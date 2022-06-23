COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months now available locally

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vaccines to protect against coronavirus are now available to some of the youngest in our community.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department (ECCCHD) said in a news release Thursday that parents can get their children vaccinated with their family doctor, or at their COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is held every Tuesday at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services last weekend agreed with the CDC recommendation to allow the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be given to this age group. According to the DHS, this will allow almost 300,000 more Wisconsin children to receive and complete the vaccine series.
"Almost one-third of Eau Claire County children ages 5 to 11 have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19," said Lieske Giese, director of the ECCCHD. "Now parents of infants and toddlers have the same opportunity to protect their youngest children from getting seriously sick from COVID-19."
The ECCCHD put together more information on the COVID vaccine series for this age group, which you can view here.