Croup instances increasing as a result of omicron

(WQOW) - Health experts say croup instances are increasing as a result of the omicron variant.
Croup is a complication of an upper respiratory virus causing swelling in the airway, known to affect children in the preschool age range.
You can recognize croup in your child if they develop a seal-like cough, a high pitched breathing noise or difficulty breathing
If such a cough develops and goes away quickly, you probably don't need to follow up, but if symptoms persist, experts recommend getting evaluated.
"If it's not improving after 3 days, if that noisy breathing is not getting better or if the coughing is getting worse rather than improving at that time," said Dr. Chad Kritzberger, a Prevea Health Pediatrician in Chippewa Falls.
Dr. Kritzberger said that some ways to soothe the coughing include a humidifier, steam from a hot shower or even cold night air temporarily and of course, staying hydrated.
Your child can prevent croup or spread of respiratory illnesses by covering their coughs and sneezes, keeping away from other kids when sick by following isolation guidelines and wearing a mask and getting tested for COVID-19.