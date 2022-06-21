DHS: 48,500 COVID-19 vaccinations for young kids ordered

MADISON (WQOW) - Health experts in Wisconsin are recommending everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated.
Both the FDA and the CDC have approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children six months through four years of age, and they have also approved the Moderna vaccine for children six months through five years of age.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there are 48,500 doses on the way, many of which have already arrived and should be available state-wide in a matter of days. The Madison area is looking to begin vaccinations on Monday. Milwaukee may start even sooner.
A doctor with Children's Wisconsin stressed that COVID-19 is not a virus that only affects adults.
"We've certainly seen upwards of 13 million children who have tested positive for COVID across the country. We have to remember that this virus has different variants. In the omicron variant, children were hospitalized at nearly five times the rate of the delta variant," said Smitri Khare, president of Children's Medical Group, Children's Wisconsin.
Experts also highlighted the stringent testing and monitoring practices in place for both of the approved vaccines, and encouraged parents who have questions about vaccinating their child to reach out to their doctor or another trusted medical professional.